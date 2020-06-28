Ranveer Singh's blockbuster 'Simmba' to be re-released in Australia, Fiji

Mumbai: After the humongous success of 'Simmba' at the time of its initial release, actor Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer will be re-released in Australia and Fiji.

The 'Gunday' star, on Sunday, put out two posters of the film on Instagram and announced the re-released of the flick. One of the posters read, "Blockbuster returns in cinemas near you" while the other said, "Australia bringing cheers back in cinemas July 2nd." The 2018 cop-drama 'Simmba' was the actor's first project with filmmaker Rohit Shetty.