Ranveer Singh's Aged Grandfather Grooves To What Jhumka? Video Wins The Internet (WATCH)

Not one to leave any opportunity missed when it comes to promoting his films whole-heartedly, Ranveer Singh now also known as 'Rocky Randhawa, this side' took to Instagram to share an adorable post with his maternal grandfather, who grooved alongside the actor on the latest chartbuster What Jhumka? from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In a three-part post shared by Ranveer on Wednesday morning, the actor captioned his carousel update saying, "Nana is peak Rocky-ism! 93 and Rock(y)ing!!!". The first slide features a picture of Ranveer posing in a blue-sweatshirt inspired from the film's merchandise alongside his Nana, who is sporting a black t-shirt that says, 'Team Rocky'. The second slide features a video snippet of Nana grooving to the song while Ranveer happily kisses him out of affection. The third slide displays Nana in a jolly mood, who wants Tequila over Tikki.

Watch the video here:

Soon after Ranveer shared the post, friends from the industry and fans could not stop flooding the actor's comment section with heartfelt comments over the evident cuteness, the grandfather-granndson duo are exuding.

Filmmaker Karan Johar commented saying, "Both heartthrobs."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar added, "How lovely?"

Kriti Sanon gushed, "Super cute!"

Huma Qureshi wrote, "Awwww"

For the uninitiated, Ranveer's grandfather, Dr. Hingorani is also a reputed doctor in Mumbai. Distant relative and actor Sanjay Kapoor's comment under Ranveer's post does give away an idea.

Sanjay's comment read, "Rockstar doctor too given lot of injections to me."

Ranveer has always wowed the internet with his personalised updates that keep his fans entertained and engaged. When not promoting his work, the actor often displays his love for family and friends, unabashedly on social media.

Co-starring Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed a tremendous start at the box-office having garnered over ₹50 crores in its opening weekend. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhary, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)