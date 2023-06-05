Ranveer Singh Waives Off His Fees For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra Due To THIS Reason?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly waived off his fees for his much talked about upcoming film Baiju Bawra, directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was earlier reported that the film was delayed to the year 2024 owing to funding issues.

According to various media reports, Ranveer is letting go of his acting fees and has decided to opt for profit-sharing agreement.

Did Ranveer waive off his fees for Baiju Bawra?

Ranveer didn't want to add financial burden and that's the reason he has opted to take a minimal token amount. This is enable the director to use the funds entirely for the film.

The decision was reportedly taken to ensure that Sanjay Leela Bhansali can invest all the money in making the film at the scale that he has in mind.

About Baiju Bawra

The filmmaker had announced Baiju Bawra in 2019. It is based on the revenge story of a maverick maestro. It is reportedly the remake of a 1952 musical megahit of the same name starring Meena Kumari, Bharat Bhushan, and Surendra.

The plot of the original film revolves around the tale of a common man Baiju, who is on a mission to defeat Tansen in a musical duel to avenge the death of his father.

A few days back, it was reported that the film is expected to go on floors in January 2024. It will star actress Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

The actor will be seen with Alia in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which failed to impress the audience.