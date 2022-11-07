Ranveer Singh to perform for an award's event at Yas Island in 2023

Ranveer Singh | Pic: Instagram/ranveersingh

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is known for always giving his best. Be it films, events or performing for his fans, the actor never fails to impress one and all. Now, Ranveer is all set to dazzle at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with his electrifying performance for a prestigious awards event next year.

Ranveer, who is the brand ambassador of Yas Island, will deliver a never seen before onstage performance at the 23rd edition of the awards at the magnificent Etihad Arena in 2023. Ranveer is regarded as the undisputed best live performer of his generation and the energy is set to be off the scale when he takes the stage.

From his killer dance moves, to quirky costumes and more, Ranveer always provides 100 per cent entertainment. This already popular and high-demand event will return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on February 10th and 11th, 2023. Touted as the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema and this awards event is set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof.

Knowing Ranveer’s past performances. This too will be one that viewers and his fans will never forget. The actor himself is all excited and is looking forward to the gala.

Talking about the event, an elated Ranveer says, “I’m excited to be headlining IIFA again with a performance that hopefully will be memorable to all those attending it. I’m thrilled for this one because I will be performing at Yas Island, my home away from home. As the brand ambassador for such a spectacular destination, I cannot wait to showcase the island to my friends from the industry, as well as to those attending this event as an audience. I’m anticipating the most incredible experience to date at Yas Island because I know it will be epic in every way possible!”

The grandiose global event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.