 Ranveer Singh Plans Special Welcome As Deepika Padukone, Newborn Baby Girl Set To Return Home Today: Report
The report stated that both Deepika Padukone and her newborn daughter are doing absolutely fine and their family members cannot wait to have them home

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on September 8, six years after their marriage. And if reports are to be believed, the actress is set to return home with the little one on Thursday and ecstatic dad Ranveer has planned a grand welcome for his 'two Laxmis'.

According to a report in Zee News, Deepika will get discharged from the hospital on Thursday evening and she will return home with her baby girl. The report stated that both the mother and the daughter are doing absolutely fine and their family members cannot wait to have them home.

The report also stated that Ranveer is over the moon ever since the birth of his baby girl and he has planned a special welcome for Deepika and the baby. "The elated and excited father cannot wait to welcome both his Laxmis at home," the report mentioned.

Reportedly, Deepika and Ranveer have also asked the paparazzi to not click their baby girl and circulate the pictures online.

On September 7, Deepika was admitted to the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai, and on September 8, the new parents announced the arrival of their little one. "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024," the note read.

It was on February 29 that Deepika and Ranveer had announced they were set to welcome their first child, six years after their marriage. The couple has been together for over 10 years now, as they dated for seven years before getting married in 2018.

Deepika, who will be next seen in Singham Again as the fierce lady cop, Shakti Shetty, has reportedly decided to be on a maternity break till March 2025, and enjoy all her time with her little baby.

Ranveer, who recently wrapped up portions of his upcoming film with director Aditya Dhar, has also planned on taking a mini break to spend time with his wife and baby girl.

