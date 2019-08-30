Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone find bliss amid work in London, see pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently in London while they shoot for their first movie together after marriage. The duo will be seen portraying the roles of Kapil Dev and Romi Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and have been shooting for the same for a couple of months now. While the shooting keeps them occupied, the couple makes sure to spend some quality time together.

Ranveer and Deepika were spotted on the streets of London where they walked hand-in-hand and were followed by some fans. They were also spotted in a restaurant and even posed for a couple of pictures. They look oh-so-in-love and we just can’t get over them! Take a look at the pictures and videos from their outing.