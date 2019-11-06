Ranveer Singh channels his inner Govinda and asks, 'Whattis mobile number?'

This November, Vogue India does not give you one but seven stunning covers featuring six powerful women including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Lilly Singh, Huda Kattan, Dutee Chand. And the special cover also includes the dapper Ranveer Singh.

The sultry cover features the dapper Ranveer Singh who is known for his gender-fluid fashion statements, brilliant performances on the big screen and is considered a style icon.

Ranveer on Wednesday shared pictures of his Vogue shoot and the pictures are taking the internet by storm.

In one of the pictures, Ranveer is seen donning a white well-fitted shirt and khaki flared pants. A scarf around his neck and his signature moustache completed the look. The actor is seen holding a telephone and had the best caption for the picture.

Ranveer wrote,''Whattis mobile number? Whattis your smile number? Whattis your style number? करूँ क्या dial number?''

Fans quickly took the comment section to complete the lyrics of Govinda's iconic dance number.