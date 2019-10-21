Ranveer in love with Anushka's boss lady look, but Arjun bags trophy for the best comment

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to make a statement with her plaid jumpsuit look with formal twist, leaving actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor gushing about her fashionable outing.

The actress on Saturday posted a series of photographs of her look for an event in Mumbai.

She picked a blue and white Gucci checkered jumpsuit, combining it with a matching blazer. She added drama to her look with a white shirt and black tie, and completed the look with a bling of ear-shaped gold ear cuff. In make-up department, the actress opted for minimal make-up with dewy base, flushed cheeks and mascara. She kept her hair loose.

"Suited and booted," she captioned one image, and wrote "can't hear the haters" with a close-up shot, where she is seen wearing the statement gold ear cuff.

"Just casually fixing my hair," she posted with one image.

The actress won several compliments for her look.