Ranveer Brar Talks About His Bond With Munawar Faruqui Amid Lawrence Bishnoi's Threats: 'He Has Been Toughened By Circumstances'

Ranveer Brar and Munawar Faruqui | Instagram

Celebrity chef turned actor Ranveer Brar made his Bollywood debut with the film The Buckingham Murders, in which he played the role of Daljeet Sethi alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. He recently opened up about his bond with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, sharing insights from their time while shooting an episode of Star vs Food Survival Season 2.

He shared that Munawar is not exactly what he portrays to the world. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Brar said, "Munawar is a great guy. I think the two days that I have spent with him. He has been toughened by circumstances, hardened on the outside but he is very sensitive on the inside and very perceptive. I like him a lot."

"Just imagine you had an onion, which you first dipped in plaster of Paris, then in cement, and later in silicon. So he is like that—not just the discovery of onion but removing the layers starting from silicon to POP, he has become that, so it is great to navigate such personality."

Munawar is now in the news for being on the hitlist of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and has been targeted in Delhi. As per Times Now reports, he was followed by two henchemen during his recent event. The Bishnoi gang booked their tickets on the same flight and hotel where the comedian was staying.

Tight security has been provided to Munawar by the Mumbai police as the threat persists, especially in the wake of Baba Siddique's murder.

The Buckingham Murders also starred Keith Allen, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sara Jane Dias, and Sanhjeev Mehra in pivotal roles. The film story is about Jasmeet, a British Indian detective who lost her child and was assigned to investigate a case of a 10-year-old child.

The film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023. It was theatrically released on September 13 this year. The crime thriller film was directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

On the other hand, Star vs. Food Survival Season 2 will premiere on October 28, 2024, Mondays at 9:00 PM on Discovery Channel and Discovery+.