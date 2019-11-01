Rangoli has the sweetest birthday wish for Aishwarya, and we're surprised there's no snark

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known for being a loose cannon on Twitter. He snarky tweets calling out several Bollywood stars, have always made headlines for a long time. For a change, today’s post was a bit different.
Rangoli took to Twitter and wished Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday. She shared a picture of Kangana where the actress is seen sharing a candid moment with the former Miss World, and captioned it as, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful person in every way, dear Ash thank you for your beauty, talent and unconditional love for Kangana.”
Aishwarya is currently in Rome with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Her recent stint involved voicing for the Hindi version of Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Furthermore, she will be working in Mani Ratnam’s next project.
As for Kangana, the actress is currently prepping up for her role in her upcoming Jayalalitha biopic titled, ‘Thalaivi’. Later on she will be seen in Bollywood films like Dhaakad and Panga.
