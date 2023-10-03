Randeep Hooda Dances With Soldiers From The Indian Army & ITBP In Mago Chuna Area (WATCH) |

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on Monday marked Gandhi Jayanti by joining soldiers from the Indian Army and ITBP in Mago Chuna village, the last village of the Indo-China border.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

In the extreme high-altitude region of Mago Chuna, the soldiers celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with great enthusiasm, accompanied by Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and senior army officials were seen singing various Bollywood classics and dancing alongside the soldiers.

The event commenced with a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by Chief Minister Khandu and all the dignitaries present.

Addressing the gathering, CM Khandu highlighted the historic nature of the gathering, as it brought together both army personnel and civilians near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on such a large scale for the first time.

A cultural show was organized during the event, and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda also joined the celebration.

During his address, CM Khandu also emphasized the improved road connectivity in the forward areas, noting that the completion of the 18km Mago - Thingbu hydel road has significantly eased travel for locals and defense personnel. Earlier, it took almost two days to reach Mago from Tawang. But now with road completion, it takes less than an hour on the wheel.

The CM thanked the central government for the PMGSY project and the Ministry of Home Affairs for enabling road connectivity to Mago village. He further said that the entire stretch of road will be blacktopped by the end of the year.

Speaking on the harmonious relationship between the civilian population and the military, CM Khandu praised Tawang for setting an exemplary standard in the country. He hoped that such ties would contribute to realizing the vision of the Vibrant Village Programme.

CM Khandu stressed the importance of providing basic facilities like light, road, and water connectivity to villages for the success of the VVP. He also advocated for income-generating activities such as tourism for economic sustainability.

With the completion of the road, the CM hoped that Mago would soon see the flow of tourists as the place is popular for its hot springs and scenic beauty.

Also on his tour of forward areas in Mago, which falls under his constituency, the CM had a meeting separately with the villagers of Mago. In the meeting development issues were discussed. While on the way back to Tawang, he stopped by several villages and held meetings on development issues.

Lt. General Manish Erry, GOC of Gajraj Corps, senior officials of the Indian army, ITBP, and local villagers were also present at the event.

