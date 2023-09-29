Ranbir Kapoor Schools Paps, Asks 'Kaha Ghus Rahe Ho?' As He Steps Out In Mumbai (WATCH)

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo by Varinder Chawla

A day after celebrating his 41st birthday with family members, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. He got papped outside a dental clinic in Khar.

The actor was in a hurry and he did not wait and pose for the shutterbugs. The Animal actor also schooled paps who were waiting for him outside the building.

Soon after he stepped out of his car, he asked paps, "Kaha ghus rahe ho?" Ranbir also asked them not to go inside the building as it will cause inconvenience to other people.

Ranbir was seen wearing a t-shirt and olive green casual pant. He completed his look with a beanie. Check out the actor's video here:

On Thursday, Ranbir cut his birthday cake with fans and media. He also interacted with a few of them. Several photos and videos of the actor have surfaced online.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Animal. In the film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir will display his never-seen-before avatar.

The teaser of the action-entertainer was officially unveiled by the makers yesterday. It gives a glimpse of the murky dynamics between a father, played by Anil Kapoor, and his son, Ranbir. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit the big screens on December 1 and will face a clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.