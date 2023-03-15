 Ranbir Kapoor reveals wife Alia Bhatt's secret superpower on her 30th birthday
Ranbir Kapoor reveals wife Alia Bhatt's secret superpower on her 30th birthday

Ranbir says that Alia Bhatt can express herself in words which makes their bond stronger.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor | Photo file

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday today with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and her family. The actress is blessed with an amazing personal and professional life right now.

While she currently counts among the leading actresses in the industry, she is also enjoying her personal life by embracing her new-found love in the form of her little baby, Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir opened up about his relationship with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress on her special day. In an intriguing conversation with Etimes, the Brahmastra actor revealed about the ‘secret superpower’ of his wife, Alia.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: Net worth, expensive things actor owns
article-image

Alia Bhatt's biggest strength is...

On being asked about the strongest point in her personality, hubby Ranbir Kapoor stated that she can express her emotions clearly and very genuinely.

"I believe she has a great link between her mind and heart and can express herself better in words. This is one of her biggest qualities that I admire. This is the factor that helps us bond so well."

When Alia Bhatt was quizzed with the same question, she quickly responded, "I think his silence makes him stronger. "He doesn't need to speak up to make a point, and he mostly just observes things. So his biggest power is staying silent without having any thoughts."

Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor finally REACTS to Alia Bhatt’s privacy breach: ‘I am not blaming the paparazzi...
article-image

Birthday wishes for the birthday girl

As it is her special day, her family, including her father Mahesh Bhatt, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, half-sister Pooja Bhatt, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, shared adorable wishes for her.

Mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a cute photo on IG story and wrote, "Happy Birthday BAHURANI. Only love & more love."

Admin

The Raazi actress, who is at the peak of her career, will soon appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

The film, directed by Karan Johar, recently concluded its shooting and is expected to arrive in theaters by July 2023.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Birthday: From London party to customised 'Raha' cake, check out Ranbir Kapoor's special...
article-image
