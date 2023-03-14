Ranbir Kapoor finally REACTS to Alia Bhatt’s privacy breach: ‘I am not blaming the paparazzi but…”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt |

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is busy attending post-release interviews. He has finally spoken about his wife Alia Bhatt’s photo going viral on the Internet.

Let us tell you, a couple of photos of the actress clicked from her living room went viral on social media last month.

After the incident, Alia Bhatt talked about it in her Instagram stories, slamming the photographer and the publication for taking unauthorised pictures and invading her personal space. She also connected with the Mumbai Police after the shocking event occurred.

Now, Ranbir has briefly discussed the incident and stated that he can't blame the photographer who clicked those pictures.

Here’s what Ranbir Kapoor said

In his conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the Brahmastra actor stated that "They photographed Alia sitting inside the house from the opposite building. It's something disrespectful. We have a fine line of privacy that you shouldn't cross. I would not blame the paparazzi culture but rather blame the medium for sharing these things."

He further added, "The guy who clicked the photos did his job at the end. He isn’t the one selling these pictures; he is selling them to somebody, and another person is posting them. I hope everyone understands that this is entirely uncalled for and absurd behavior, and I wish it stopped."

Alia Bhatt talked about the incident last month

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to Instagram to share an IG story, where she wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera pointed right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross, and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."

After this event, Mumbai Police connected with the actress and asked her to lodge an FIR against the publication and the paps. At that time, she had said that she knew the publication.

Read Also Here's how Alia Bhatt congratulated hubby Ranbir Kapoor for the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar