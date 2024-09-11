Ranbir Kapoor Carries Bappa In His Arms, Performs Ganpati Visarjan Puja With Mother Neetu Kapoor In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Several Bollywood stars welcomed Lord Ganesha home this Chaturthi. On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, were seen in Mumbai bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. The mother-son duo took part in the Ganesh Visarjan rituals, with several videos of the event now going viral on social media.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was seen dressed in a floral white kurta, looking dapper as ever. Neetu, on the other hand, stunned in an ethnic salwar set. Ranbir was seen carrying Bappa in his arms; later, they even had Ganpati visarjan puja before bidding farewell.

Check out the videos:

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in the lead. The film was jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

The action drama was released in 2023 and it became the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Next, Kapoor has Animal Park, which is the sequel to Animal. Talking about the movie, during a conversation with actor and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Ranbir said, "Because of the success of part one, he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, deeper and more complex. He can do anything."

Ranbir will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

He has Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi in the lead.