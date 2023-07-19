Ranbir Kapoor Calls Wife Alia Bhatt 'Very Competitive': 'I Would Avoid...' (WATCH)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor | File photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor called his wife and actress Alia Bhatt 'very competitive', and said he would avoid playing a football match with her. During a recent event in Mumbai, Ranbir, who also co-owns a football team, revealed that the opponent he would never play against is Alia.

Revealing the reason, Ranbir reportedly explained, "She is very competitive and if I beat her, I know that I'll be hearing about it for a long time and she'll really sulk. So I think I would avoid playing with her."

During the interview, the host then suggested that if Alia won, she would have a better and longer celebration than him. To which he replied, "Exactly. So, I'm screwed both ways."

Reacting to her cousin's answer, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote in Instagram Stories, "The family that kicks together; sticks together! Loved the second answer, Ranbir!"

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of their film Brahmastra. They dated each other for almost five years before tying the knot in April 2022. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members in Mumbai.

In November 2022, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child, a baby girl, whom they named Raha.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming films

Talking about Alia's professional front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh.

She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

On the other hand, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

