Ranaghat viral singer gets a stylish makeover for TV debut

Weeks ago a lady from West Bengal took social media by storm when video of her singing a soulful renditions of a Lata Mangeshkar’s song went viral. Ranu Mandal is all set to showcase her talent before TV audiences.
Later identified as Ranu Mondal, left the internet mesmerized with her video singing ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma' from the 1972 film Shor. She made a living by singing at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal. The Facebook page that shared her video originally and now shared the journey of her makeover. Take a look:
The Facebook later went on to share another video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar classic, "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon". She is set to make her TV debut on a Mumbai based entertainment channel.
Ranu born in Krishnanagar, spent her childhood with her aunt's in Ranaghat after losing her mother. Married to Bablu Mondal they went to Mumbai in search for living but returned a decade ago. Since then she had been “been living alone in poverty.” reported to India Today.
The portal also quoted Ranu saying "From my childhood, I had a passion for listening to music and singing along. Although I liked Mohammad Rafi and Mukeshji's songs, it was Lata Mangeshkar who inspired me a lot. I could relate to her singing and the melody always touched my heart," Ranu was quoted as saying.
Authorities in Ranaghat are also planning to felicitate her on August 14 as part of the West Bengal government's Kanyashree Divas celebrations.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)