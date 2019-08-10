Ranaghat viral singer gets a stylish makeover for TV debut

Ranu born in Krishnanagar, spent her childhood with her aunt's in Ranaghat after losing her mother. Married to Bablu Mondal they went to Mumbai in search for living but returned a decade ago. Since then she had been “been living alone in poverty.” reported to India Today.

The portal also quoted Ranu saying "From my childhood, I had a passion for listening to music and singing along. Although I liked Mohammad Rafi and Mukeshji's songs, it was Lata Mangeshkar who inspired me a lot. I could relate to her singing and the melody always touched my heart," Ranu was quoted as saying.

Authorities in Ranaghat are also planning to felicitate her on August 14 as part of the West Bengal government's Kanyashree Divas celebrations.