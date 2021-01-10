'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' actor Deepika Amin talks about OTT content and gives a rare glimpse into her family album

Deepika Deshpande-Amin, the Indian film, television and theatre actor, known for Bollywood films like Fan, Raanjhanaa and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and many TV shows including Farmaan and Tashn-e-Ishq, and more recently, Ramprasad ki Tehrvi, was born Deepika Deshpande in Mumbai but grew up in Delhi, attending school in Loreto Convent and studying Economics (Hons) in Lady Shri Ram College for Women. How did she get into the movie business then? We trace her journey.

When did the acting bug bite you and how did you deal with the challenges that you faced in the beginning?

Going to the theatre is in the blood of Maharashtrian families and even in Delhi we would regularly attend all the plays performed by the NSD repertory. This is where we saw wonderful plays performed by stalwarts like Surekha Sikri, Manohar Singh and Uttara Baokar. Perhaps this is where it started, but I have always wanted to be an actress. I regularly took part in school plays and seeing my interest, my parents enrolled me in Sushma Seth’s Children’s Creative Theatre. This is where I got my taste of ‘proper’ theatre.

I was doing Economics Hons in Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi when I joined Barry John’s Theatre Action Group. After that there was no looking back. The others in the group included people like Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rituraj Singh, Divya Seth. Some of us had just finished college and some were still studying. Barry conducted regular theatre workshops, we performed so many plays and travelled all over India. We also did plays in collaboration with other theatre groups with actors like Raghubir Yadav and Ashish Vidyarthi.