Ram Gopal Varma accused of moral policing over tweet about women buying alcohol

With liquor shops resuming sale in certain areas, many booze lovers thronged at stores, queuing up for hours to get their favourite spirit, some even tossing social distancing out the window. The 40 day period ever since the lockdown began has been tough, especially those experiencing withdrawal symptoms and relied on a doctor’s prescription for a dose of alcohol.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture of women standing in line to purchases their share, which could have been in good taste if it were normalised, as a progressive person with an open mind. However, his caption has led to him being accused of moral policing.

RGV wrote, “Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men”