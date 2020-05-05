Ram Gopal Varma accused of moral policing over tweet about women buying alcohol

With liquor shops resuming sale in certain areas, many booze lovers thronged at stores, queuing up for hours to get their favourite spirit, some even tossing social distancing out the window. The 40 day period ever since the lockdown began has been tough, especially those experiencing withdrawal symptoms and relied on a doctor’s prescription for a dose of alcohol.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture of women standing in line to purchases their share, which could have been in good taste if it were normalised, as a progressive person with an open mind. However, his caption has led to him being accused of moral policing.
RGV wrote, “Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men”
The tweet didn’t sit well with many social media users who even told him to delete it, since it propagated a wrong message. Singer Sona Mohapatra also schooled Varma for his comment that reeked of sexism.
She wrote, “Dear Mr RGV, time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality. Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent.”
RGV went on to defend his statement. He responded, “Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental ..I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state”
Comments: RGV probably didn’t get the memo that his tweet only seconds the glares of those who judge women stocking up on their favourite bottle of spirit. It is just as normal as a man buying sanitary napkins or a woman buying condoms. Basically, everyone can buy alcohol, but no one, regardless of being a man or woman is allowed to be violent.
