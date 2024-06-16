 Ram Charan, Upasana Reveal Daughter Klin Kaara's Face On Father's Day
Ram Charan, Upasana Reveal Daughter Klin Kaara's Face On Father's Day

Klin Kaara is all set to celebrate her first birthday on June 20. She was born last year to Ram and Upasana after 11 years of marriage

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Tollywood powercouple Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl in June 2023, but it was not until Sunday that they finally revealed the face of their daughter on social media. On the occasion of Father's Day, a member of Ram's team shared a photo of the RRR star playing with his daughter Klin Kaara in his arms.

The team member took to his X handle to share an adorable picture in which Ram can be seen playing with his little princess as the two twinned in checkered outfits. "Here’s the most adorable picture of new dad @AlwaysRamCharan and #KlinKaaraKonidela to light up Father’s Day," the post read.

Little Klin Kaara can be seen all smiles in her daddy dearest's arms, wearing a red checkered frock with a white hairband.

Meanwhile, the little one is all set to celebrate her first birthday on June 20. She was born last year to Ram and Upasana after 11 years of marriage.

Ram and Upasana got married in a traditional ceremony on June 14, 2012, and ever since, they have been going strong and are often seen standing by each other through thick and thin.

On the work front, Ram Charan is set to star in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' alongside Kiara Advani. The movie will be released in three languages: Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Besides, he also has another film with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline. However, details of the project have been kept under the wraps.

