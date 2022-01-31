Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' gets a new release date; film to release on THIS date in March 2022

The makers of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'RRR' announced the new release date of the film on Monday.

The release of the SS Rajamouli-directorial was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

However, according to the latest update, the film will now release theatrically on March 25, 2022.

"Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement," the makers had earlier announced in a statement.

"We promise to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL," the statement added.

The filmw as earlier scheduled to hit the big screen in January 2022.

The much-awaited magnum opus also stars Ajay Devgn. Actress Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal role while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

It is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:58 PM IST