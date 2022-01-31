e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: India reports 2,09,918 new cases, 959 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Entertainment

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 06:07 PM IST

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' gets a new release date; film to release on THIS date in March 2022

The release of the SS Rajamouli-directorial was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The makers of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'RRR' announced the new release date of the film on Monday.

The release of the SS Rajamouli-directorial was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

However, according to the latest update, the film will now release theatrically on March 25, 2022.

"Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement," the makers had earlier announced in a statement.

"We promise to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL," the statement added.

The filmw as earlier scheduled to hit the big screen in January 2022.

The much-awaited magnum opus also stars Ajay Devgn. Actress Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal role while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

It is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

From 'Jersey' to 'RRR' - Movies that have been postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases From 'Jersey' to 'RRR' - Movies that have been postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:58 PM IST
Advertisement