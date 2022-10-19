Rakul Preet Singh shares, 'When I read the narration of Thank God I got introspection but also felt angry'

Rakul Preet Singh | Pic: Instagram/rakulpreet

Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and is directed by Indra Kumar. It will release on October 25. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

In real life, do you thank God? Are you a spiritual person?

I thank God constantly. I am a very spiritual person. I believe that you should always be grateful for even small little things like being able to drink water, food, etc. Sometimes you get delayed, reaching your destination at such times no sooner you reach you thank God. I say thank God zillion times in a day. In bad times everybody remembers God. But during your good times also you should remember God. That’s what our film Thank God also teaches.

Do you believe in any specific God?

No, I believe God is omnipresent and one. I don’t like to talk about any specific God. I believe in Sikhism - Ek Omkar which means God is one. We have different religions in India and different ways of worshiping God, but it’s the same God that teaches us to treat human beings nicely, that’s what the film also addresses. When I read the narration I got introspection, I also felt angry. We are not actually not listening to the preaching of God though we love him. The Gita, Quran, Gurugranth Sahib… we have read the teachings which are the same. We need to understand the teaching and know what our karmas are. Success and failures should not make any difference to us.

How was it working with Ajay Devgn again?

In this film, Ajay sir and I don’t have any scenes together. I am pitted opposite Sidharth. But yes of course, it is great to be associated with a film where Sidharth, Ajay sir and Indu sir are there. It’s a great star-cast also in a very different genre. It’s a comedy film. We are more than happy with the response we have received from the trailer. I hope audiences come out and just say, ‘Thank God we saw this film’.

How was it working with Indra Kumar?

I think Induji is the youngest of the lot. He is 70 but he can’t be considered a day older than 18, for his energy, spirit and for the respect he gives on the set. He has been making films even before I was born. He is the same and his enthusiasm is worth watching. He is not the kind who will sit behind the monitor. During the Covid schedule, he was fearless. He has directed so many films that he understands the pulse of the audiences.

It’s the survival of the fittest. You have been surviving in both the South Indian film industry and Bollywood. What do you have to say?

I would just say it’s the beginning for me. I want to do much more. I am a hungry actor. Definitely, working regularly improves your craft. The first thing I credit to is the love that I have for my work. I can work 360 days or even more. I would prefer 48 hours in a day so that I can work more. I will make sure I land up on time and if you work hard you keep working only because you are getting the opportunity to work.

You are a personality to reckon with in both film industries. If you get an offer from the South and Bollywood at the same time, which one will you choose?

It doesn’t matter if I get a South or Bollywood film at the same time because I will choose a film based on the script and the character. Both need to appeal to me and interest me.