 Rakul Preet Singh Hugs Birthday Boy Shahid Kapoor, Shares Photo From Her Wedding With Jackky Bhagnani
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRakul Preet Singh Hugs Birthday Boy Shahid Kapoor, Shares Photo From Her Wedding With Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh Hugs Birthday Boy Shahid Kapoor, Shares Photo From Her Wedding With Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh on Sunday penned a sweet birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Sunday penned a sweet birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared an unseen picture from her wedding functions on her stories that she captioned, "Happpppy bdayyyy @shahidkapoor!! You are a gem of a person and I wish you abundance of everything you desire...keep shining."

In the candid photo, Rakul can be seen giving a warm hug to the 'Jab We Met' actor, while his wife Mira Kapoor is seen standing beside them flaunting her cute smile. The pic from one of the wedding functions features Rakul in a shimmery heavily embellished outfit, while Mira looks stunning in an off-shoulder black dress with golden shimmer. Shahid, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black-gray tuxedo.

Read Also
Decoding Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding Kaleeras: From Message-Engraved Envelopes To Hearts Instead Of...
article-image
Read Also
Shahid Kapoor Birthday: A Look At The Jab We Met Actor’s Best Style Moments
article-image

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews. The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Read Also
Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Receive Prasad From Ayodhya Ram Mandir
article-image

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. 'Deva' will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024.

Rakul, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rakul Preet Singh Hugs Birthday Boy Shahid Kapoor, Shares Photo From Her Wedding With Jackky...

Rakul Preet Singh Hugs Birthday Boy Shahid Kapoor, Shares Photo From Her Wedding With Jackky...

Best Airport Looks Of The Week: From Rakul Preet Singh To Sonam Kapoor

Best Airport Looks Of The Week: From Rakul Preet Singh To Sonam Kapoor

VIDEO: Sanya Malhotra Cuts A Cake, Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday With Paparazzi In Mumbai

VIDEO: Sanya Malhotra Cuts A Cake, Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday With Paparazzi In Mumbai

Decoding Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding Kaleeras: From Message-Engraved Envelopes To Hearts Instead Of...

Decoding Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding Kaleeras: From Message-Engraved Envelopes To Hearts Instead Of...

'Hits Home On Many Levels': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Team Of Oscar-Nominated Documentary To Kill...

'Hits Home On Many Levels': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Team Of Oscar-Nominated Documentary To Kill...