Rakul Preet Singh congratulates her team Hyderabad Strikers after Tennis Premier League victory

Rakul Preet Singh | Instagram

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently in a celebration mood as her co-owned tennis team ‘Finecab Hyderabad Strikers’ marked a huge victory.

Taking to her social media, she shared a picture of herself applauding her team for a fantastic performance on the field.

While sharing the pictures, she wrote “ The joy of winning second time in a row !! @finecabhyderabad.strikers gets the @tennispremierleague trophy again 🏆 .. well done team. So proud of you to keep your nerves together 💪🏼💪🏼 onwards and upwards 💪🏼❤️”

One of the biggest fitness enthusiasts in the industry, Rakul Preet has been the co-owner of the team for the last three years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has successfully delivered five major films on screens including Thank God, Doctor G, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, and Attack.

Rakul also has some interesting yet-to-be-announced projects in her pipeline including Indian 2 and more.