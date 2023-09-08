Rakul Preet Singh Buys Swanky Car Worth Nearly ₹3 Crore, Distributes Sweets To Paps (WATCH)

Rakul Preet Singh poses with her brand new car | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh brought home a brand new luxury car on Friday (September 8). Several photos and videos of the actress posing with the swanky car have surfaced on social media.

Rakul Preet performed a puja and tied a garland on the new car. Earlier today, she was spotted posing for paparazzi with the car. The actress also distributed sweets to the shutterbugs.

We did a little research and found out that Rakul bought swanky new Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS. According to a website, the price of the four-wheeler is nearly Rs 3 crore.

Take a look at her video here:

Soon after the video was shared by a paparazzi on social media, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the actress.

Rakul Preet's upcoming projects

The actress is currently enjoying the time of her life, both personally and professionally. While on the work front, she has several interesting projects in her kitty. When it comes to her personal life, she is in a relationship with actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The film went on floors in September 2022. However, the release date of the film has not been shared by the makers officially.

A few days back, it was also reported that Rakul will reunite with Ajay Devgn for De De Pyaar De 2.

The actress last headlined the film Chhatriwali which released on an OTT platform. In 2022, she starred in several projects like Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, Doctor G and Thank God.

