Rakshabandhan 2024: Celebrities Recall Their Early Rakhi Memories (Exclusive)

The Free Press Journal got in a few exclusive chats with popular faces from the world of entertainment on the occasion of Rakshabandhan today and asked them about their early memories associated with the festival. As they looked back and took a trip down the memory lane, they revealed a few anecdotes and spoke about their bonds with their siblings.

Neha Harsora:

There's a huge gap between my brother and me- He is 13 now. I remember, when he was very young and when I used to tie rakhi to him, obviously, my gifts and anything that I got from my rakhi was because of my dad. But I remember he used to save up some money. He is in the 6th grade now. So I am not saying that I expect much, but his efforts are what I find very cute.

Garvita Sadhwani:

It's always been me and my sister. So all my Raksha bandhan memories are with her and we both tie each other rakhis. It's basically me who promises to protect my sister and that's my sweetest memory forever.

Sana Sultan Khan

I was in second standard and my brother must have been in class 9. He was doing his homework and I told him that all my friends are tying rakhi to their brothers. Now I don't have a rakhi, what do I do? Also, we belong to a Muslim family, so we did not really celebrate it in a full fledged way, but I wanted to. He understood my concern that I wanted to put a rakhi on his hand, but I was very young and didn’t have any money. He immediately gave me a pen and said I could draw a rakhi on his wrist.

Avantika Dassani:

Family lunches at home with all the cousins over. It's a must do tradition and it's always lovely to have that along with getting special treatment from my brothers- that one day they have to be nice to me.

Eisha Singh:

My earliest memory of Rakshabandhan has to be my brother always falling asleep right before the muhurat to tie the rakhi and not just one year but every single year! He'd be all active and playful throughout the day but the moment it was time for the rakhi celebrations, he'd just doze off. I’d end up tying the rakhi while he was snoozing on one of our parents laps. Haha, now that I look back, it's hilarious to think about it. But now that he’s grown up, I can finally slap him, wake him up and tell him to sit up straight so I can tie the rakhi and demand my gift.

Romiit Raaj:

Raksha Bandhan is a very special festival for our family. My sisters send rakhi each year, they sing songs and tie rakhi with aarti & teeka. We exchange gift hampers. It's an amazing feeling to spend whole day together with siblings. Also, the Rakhi sequence shot on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai was very fun and special as it was a Mahasangam episode with the cast of Anupama show featuring fantastic dialouges and a very meaningful scene which the audience will love.

Bebika Dhruve:

The most amazing memory for me is that once my brother graduated from Kingston and started working, he started actually giving money on rakhi to his sisters, all of them, and he goes bankrupt, which is very funny! There are a total of six sisters, so it's a proud memory and also very hilarious.

Saloni Sandhu:

Raksha Bandhan has a special place in my heart. I have only one brother who I love the most. For me, every Raksha Bandhan has been special and memorable. And yes, I enjoyed alot shooting with Rupali Ma'am as we were shooting for Mahasangam episode and we celebrated Raksha Bandhan.

Rushad Rana :

Since I'm the only child, I don't have siblings. So I never really celebrated Rakshabandhan, but one very sweet childhood memory that I have is that, where we stay, we had our house help who worked for us. She used to stay behind us in a little cottage and her kids and I used to play alot. We were all very attached and we used to play together. So she had two daughters who always used to tie rakhi to me, that was like a very sweet thing that I used to look forward to, going over to their place, them tying rakhi, then having their typical Maharashtrian delicacies in the afternoon followed by Kulfi and then we would all play. So these are really fond memories that I have of Rakshabandhan