Raksha Bandhan 2023: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Remembers The Late Actor; Says ‘Tum Toh Yahin Ho’

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2023, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, poured her heart out on social media.

As the Rakhi festival resonates with sibling bonds, Shweta's post unveiled a profound emotional journey through cherished memories and heartfelt reflections.

SHWETA'S HEARTFELT POST FOR BROTHER SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Shweta's post encapsulated the essence of her feelings, stating, "Kabhi lagta hai tum kahin bhi nahi gaye, tum to yahin ho. Kabhi lagtaa hai abb kya main tumhe kabhi nahi dekh paungi, tumse kabhi bhi baat nahi kar paungi. Tumhari hansi aur awaaz kabhi nahi sun paungi" (It often feels like you are still with me her, but at times I wonder if I'll ever get to see you & talk to you or see you smile, hear your voice again).

She further shared the endless pain she carries, too intimate to be described in words, yet ‘relatable’ to anyone who has experienced the loss of their loved ones. Shweta's post reverberated with the eternal struggle of coping with an irreplaceable void.

SSR FANS REACT TO THE POST

Fans were deeply moved by her poignant words. One fan commented, "He’s always with you, di.. smiling at you, following you everywhere."

Another wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan di Sushi is always around you, He must be looking at all his sisters and smiling from heaven."

A third fan said, "Didi hum bhi aapke bhai hii hai ap sad mat hona we all are your brother ❤️"

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death on June 14, 2020, remains a mystery. Despite investigations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is yet to conclude the case after more than three years.