Raksha Bandhan 2020: Lata Mangeshkar wishes Modi, PM says her message is an 'inspiration'

On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Lata Mangeshkar shared a special audio message with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the wishes from the legendary singer are a source of inspiration to him.

Praising Modi's efforts as the prime minister, Mangeshkar, 90, posted the audio note accompanied by a video montage of her pictures with the PM on Twitter on Monday.

The singer said she couldn't send rakhi to him because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I couldn't send rakhi today, the reason for which the entire world is aware of. Narendra bhai, you have worked so hard for the nation, spoken so well for it, that the citizens will never be able to forget," she said.

Mangeshkar said on Raksha Bandhan, she would want the prime minister to promise that he would continue to take the country forward.