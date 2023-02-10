Rakhi Sawant accuses husband Adil Khan of recording and selling her nude videos to strangers

e-Paper Get App
Sawant claimed that Adil not only recorded but also sold nude videos of her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant accuses husband Adil Khan of selling her nude videos to strangers | File
Rakhi Sawant, who has recently been in the spotlight after accusing her husband Adil Khan Durrani of cheating and domestic violence, has made another shocking allegation.

In an interview with ETimes, Sawant alleged that Adil stole videos of the Big Boss star and sold them to strangers.

She further stated that the case is currently being investigated by the cybercrime Unit

Adil was arrested after domestic violence allegations

Adil was arrested on February 7 by Oshiwara police and sent to judicial custody by Andheri court after Rakhi filed an FIR against him.

Rakhi has also alleged that Adil hit her and accused him of domestic violence.

In her complaint, Rakhi also reportedly accused him of performing unnatural sex, assault, and taking away money and jewellery from her flat.

Watch: Rakhi Sawant asks Adil Durrani to return ₹1.5 crore, old video surfaces amid his arrest
