RajKummar Rao's top five most iconic style statements

The Free Press Journal handpicks the actor’s most fashionable looks

Updated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 07:24 AM IST
RajKummar Rao has impressed one and all with his impeccable acting chops and memorable characters. Millions of his fans and well wishers also love his sartorial choices. Experimenting with his looks, the actor’s simple and easy go lucky demeanour has created an appealing sense of swag and style.

RajKummar has been experimenting lately with outfits completely in keeping with his personality. A source says, “Be it attending public events or his personal outings, RajKummar has been trying different outfits and various bright colours. He has been rediscovering his fashion sense and has been receiving good response from the fashion critics.”

If his recent appearances are any indication,the star has certainly earned the tag of being a head turner. At the grand finale show of India Couture Week, the powerhouse performer made heads turn sporting ace designer Anamika Khanna’s outfit that was hugely appreciated by the fashion critics.

Black boss

RajKummar makes our hearts swoon in this black ensemble.

Too Cool

He carries off this blue shirt and black trousers combo with elan.

Hello confidence

The actor looks hot in this black tee and cool glares.

Swag ‘n’ style

This outfit along with his pose make the actor droolworthy.

It’s all in his jeans

Very few actors can pull off the denim looks in such a suave manner.

