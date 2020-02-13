Rajkummar Rao reveals the real reason behind his three-month break

With three releases i.e. Judgementall Hai Kya, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Made in China, Rajkummar Rao had a packed 2019. The New Year, for him, began on a busy note as he is simultaneously working on Anurag Basu's Ludo and Hansal Mehta's Chhalang. Amid his jammed schedule, the actor is now on a 3-month break.

He took a vacay across Switzerland, Paris and Italy along with girlfriend Patralekha during the Christmas- New Year break, and has sent in New Year greetings from the snow-clad mountains. The two-week break was then extended till the end of March.