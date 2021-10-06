e-Paper Get App

Entertainment

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:05 PM IST

Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's 'Hum Do Hamare Do' to release on Disney+ Hotstar; watch teaser

"Hum Do Hamare Do", billed as a story centred around a couple who 'adopt' their parents, is directed by Abhishek Jain.
PTI
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's latest film "Hum Do Hamare Do" is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the comedy feature also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana.

"Yeh Diwali... Family Wali! Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamare Do Streaming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," a tweet from the streamer read.

Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Paandya also round out the cast of the film.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:05 PM IST
