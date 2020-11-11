Rajkummar Rao bats for OTT releases of movies

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up the release of his next, Chhalaang, which is a social comedy. But, the movie is getting released directly on OTT and not in a theatre. But Rajkummar, whose previous movies were all theatrical releases, feels the premiere of his film on an OTT platform makes no difference. “These are the things that are not in our control. The makers decide if they want to release films on OTT or theatres. Our job is done by the time we are done with shooting and dubbing."

As an actor, he just wants the audience to watch his films. "Right now is a right time (to watch on OTT) because I don't think they (audiences) are ready to step out. So I think they feel comfortable sitting at their home as per their convenience and watch a film like 'Chhalaang', which is so apt to watch with family," he said.

Apart from the release of the "really sweet clean family entertainer", he is eagerly waiting to get on set to shoot for his upcoming projects, including "Badhaai Do". "I am just excited to go back to work. It's been a while. There are a couple of interesting films, I'll be starting soon," shared the actor, who has impressed audiences with films such as "Trapped", "Newton", "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Stree".

"Chhalaang" sees Rajkummar playing a PT teacher. Speaking about the movie, the actor said, "The story itself was so aspirational, so sweet, so real and so funny. I have never done a character like this before, and we haven't seen stories about PT teachers. They play a very important role in our lives while growing up. But we don't really know their lives," said Rajkummar.

"So it was the opportunity to play a PT teacher and it's a story set in Haryana, which is very nostalgic for me because I have been in this world while growing up. Also, we have so many talented children in our film. It's a great package of entertaining you and trying to teach you something, making you feel motivated," he added.

The Hansal Mehta-directed film will release on the eve of Children's Day on November 13, on Amazon Prime Video.