Rajkumar Hirani approached for two films based on cricket?

Seems like filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is on his way to bring out feature films on cricket soon, as he has been approached for not one but two sports based movies!

After the 2018 hit 'Sanju', speculations were rife on what would be the subject of the director's next outing. Finally, a source has informed that he has been approached with two sports related scripts.

While one is in association with Fox Star Films, the other is with his co-writer Abhijat Joshi.