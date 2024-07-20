Rajiv Adatia SLAMS Ranvir Shorey For Calling Sana Makul 'Sadakchaap': 'Sharam Aani Chaiye, How Dare You..'

Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey's equation on Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been turning sour with every passing day. While the duo have never really gotten along well ever since the inception of the show, they have been getting into spats quite a lot from the past few days.

In a recent episode, after a task in the show, Ranvir was seen discussing about Sana with Deepak Chaurasia and went ahead to address her as 'sadakchaap.' He was seen telling Deepak that Sana is just sophesticated from the outside, but on the inside, she is a 'sadakchaap.'

This did not go well with Rajiv Adatia, who is a close friend of the actress and he was seen slamming Ranvir for his comments on her. Rajiv was seen stating that just because Ranvir has worked for a longer period in the industry, he is not entitled to behave a certain way and say anything he wants. He further states that he cannot speak about a woman in this manner and that in a country like India, women are worshipped.

Rajiv writes, ''Va Ranvir Va!! What are you trying to say??? Bolo na Saaf saaf!! You are character shaming a girl. Jis desh mein we are trying to put an end to this! In a country where we do Navatri in praise of a Goddess you are shaming her for standing up to you and your Ego! Just because you have worked longer in the industry does not give you that entitlement to ridicule anyway!! Teri soch pehle tik car!! Sharam aani chaiye tum ko!

Sharam!! How dare you on national tv shame a girl like this??''

@divasana''

For the uninformed, in this clip shared by Rajiv, Ranvir can be seen stating how, he would never talk to Sana in a space where there are no cameras. He further states that if this is how she behaves when there are cameras, he wonders how does she behave in the outside world.