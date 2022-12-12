Rajinikanth turns 72: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others extend birthday wishes to Thalaiva

Rajinikanth | Photo by ANI

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 72nd birthday on December 12. Several celebrities shared their heartfelt birthday wishes to the superstar.

A while back, Shah Rukh Khan took his social media handle and shared his picture with Rajinikanth from actress Nayanthara's wedding.

Along with it, Shah Rukh wrote, "To the coolest, swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday".

Apart from SRK, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and other celebs also shared heartfelt wishes.

Taking his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Onscreen the most stylish and offscreen the most humble person I know, with qualities I always admire and aspire for. May you keep inspiring generations to come. Wishing you a very happy birthday @rajinikanth sir."

Rajinikanth's dear friend Kamal Haasan also shared a message on his Twitter handle. The translation of his tweet read: “Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success.”

Here's how others wished him:

Meanwhile, apart from celebrities, Rajinikanth's fans celebrated the superstar's birthday in full swing. A fan club from Madurai cut a 15-foot cake. The message on the cake read, 'One Nation, One Election'.

An ardent fan of the superstar told ANI, "Thalaivar is the greatest inspiration of our lives. We wish him all success and let him continue his journey of stardom throughout his life. It doesn't matter to us whether he is joining politics or not, for us, he is the priority."