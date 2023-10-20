Rajinikanth Sends Best Wishes To Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's Ganapath Team; Jackie Shroff REACTS

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, released on October 20 and garnered mixed reviews from the audience. Several Bollywood celebrities also took to their respective social media accounts to send best wishes to the team of Ganapath and share their reviews.

Megastar Rajinikanth also conveyed his best wishes and blessings to the entire team of Ganapath. Taking to his official X account, the Jailer actor wrote, "My hearty wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success." He also tagged Tiger's father, actor Jackie Shroff, in his post.

Soon after he shared the post, Jackie Shroff replied, "Thallaiva Rajini Sir, thanks for supporting my family... my love and respects to you and your family always, my brother."

On the other hand, Tiger replied, "Highest respect and loads of love Sir, Thank you so much for your generous words it means the world to us especially me. Thank you so much sir once again lots of love and respect."

It may be mentioned that Jackie Shroff and Rajinikanth were recently seen together in the film Jailer. The film released on August 10 in theatres and became a huge hit. The two also worked together in the 1987 film Uttar Dakshin.

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

It hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Tiger and Kriti ignited the screen once again in Ganapath - A Hero Is Born. The duo's previous collaboration in Heropanti was nothing short of a sensation, catapulting both actors to stardom and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of moviegoers.

