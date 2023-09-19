 Raj B Shetty's Toby To Enjoy Malayalam Release, Dulquer Salmaan's Banner To Distribute Film In Kerala
Raj B Shetty's Toby To Enjoy Malayalam Release, Dulquer Salmaan's Banner To Distribute Film In Kerala

Directed by Basil Alchalakkal and Chaithra J Achar, the Malayalam version releases on September 22

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

Raj B Shetty's latest Kannada outing Toby has managed to grab eyeballs and raving reviews from other languages despite a dismal box-office performance across cinema chains in Karnataka. However, Shetty is unperturbed by the economics of his film as he shares his elation over the film finding its fandom, across the border in Kerala.

If trade reports are to be believed, then Toby will now release in Kerala in its dubbed Malayalam version. The film will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and will release across the state, this Friday i.e September 22. The film found a lot of love from fans when it was released earlier, last month in Kannada. Owing to its growing popularity and in a probable effort to secure financial prospects, the film is now being released in Malayalam.

article-image

Evolving around the emotional journey of a father and daughter, Shetty believes that Toby is one of his best written works, till date, despite all the adulation that actor/writer/director enjoys for his much-acclaimed 2021 release Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

article-image

With music by Midhun Mukundan of Rorschach fame and cinematography by Praveen Shriyan, Shetty has gone on record to state that writing Toby was extremely challenging as his character does not have any dialogues. For the uniniated veteran actor Kamal Haasan had stated in the past that he learnt the craft of writing while filming for his silent film Pushpak.

Abandoned and outcast by the society, Toby is an emotional journey of a man who begins to develop paternal feelings for a little girl named Jenny. The film attempts to trace their emotional bond. The film also stars Samyuktha Horanad and Gopalakrishna Deshpande.

article-image

