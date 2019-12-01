Rahul Mahajan's ex-wife Dimpy Ganguly flaunts her baby bump once again

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and ex-wife of Rahul Mahajan Dimpy Ganguly, who is blessed with a three-year-old baby girl is once again showing off her baby bump. Dimpy shared this joyful news on social media.

The actress took to her social media account to announce her pregnancy and also shared a heart-warming post. Flaunting her baby bump in the picture, Dimpy wrote,"Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving a shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn't even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn't have been more happier. The beginning of this pregnancy came along with various hurdles; relocation with a child, while the husband had to be away most of the time because of more responsibilities at work, hunting for a house, a nursery, a school, an ob-gyn a pediatrician, a hospital all in the first trimester with nausea like never before! But as they say fortune favors the brave, we have been fortunate enough to finally get all that we wanted because we dared to dream and only one word comes to mind - gratitude. Thankful for all the good that touch us everyday! Hope we all can see and admire all that's truly good and happy in our lives instead of focusing on what's not. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! #thanksgiving #madonna #mydubai #lamerdubai #beach"