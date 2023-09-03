Rahul Mahajan Reveals He's Seeing A Therapist After Divorce With 3rd Wife Natalya: 'I Am Very Sensitive'

Bigg Boss 2 fame Rahul Mahajan has recently revealed that he is seeing a therapist, months after announcing divorce from his third wife, model Natalya Ilina. Rahul and Natalya had tied the knot in 2018 and in July 2023, they announced separation.

In an interview with ETimes, Rahul stated that he is taking therapy to deal with his current state of mind.

"I have therapists who are helping me deal with my feelings. There’s too much stigma around seeking help through therapy in India, but I see no shame in doing that," he said.

Rahul also said that he is devastated after the divorce. He also called himself 'sensitive' and stated that he doesn't show it. "It is like a big earthquake took place in my life. The tremors are still somewhere there. There is a lot of trauma, but life goes on. You’ve no choice but to be strong. I still have love and respect for her (Natalya). The love never dies. I’m not in touch with her and I don’t even know where she is. But love doesn’t go away just like that," Rahul added.

According to a report in Times of India, the couple had been facing compatibility issues ever since they got married, but despite the problems, they decided to give their marriage a shot, and thus they "stretched" it for as long as they could.

Rahul Mahajan's previous marriages

The Bigg Boss fame was first married to Shweta Singh. The two tied the knot in 2006, however, their marriage fell apart within two years, and they got divorced in 2008.

Rahul then organised his "swayamvar" on the show 'Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', in which a slew of eligible women participated and tried to win his heart. Dimpy Ganguli emerged to be the winner of the show, and she got married to Rahul on national television in 2010.

However, she later filed for a divorce on grounds of domestic violence and physical abuse in 2015.

