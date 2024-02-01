 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Says Indians Host Weddings Abroad So They Can Invite Pakistani Singers To Perform
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Says Indians Host Weddings Abroad So They Can Invite Pakistani Singers To Perform

India banned Pakistani artists from working in the country following the Uri terror attack in the year 2016

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
Veteran Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been embroiled in controversy once again for his recent comment on Indians hosting weddings overseas. In one of his latest interviews with a YouTuber, the singer said that Indians host their weddings abroad so they can invite Pakistani artistes to perform.

He went on to say that Indians wants artistes like him, Atif Aslam and other Pakistani singers to perform at their weddings, however, since they're not allowed to travel to India, people prefer exotic wedding locations to invite them.

"Since we couldn’t travel to India, Indians… I would like to give them some credit, they started hosting their destination weddings in foreign countries because India does not allow Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Atif Aslam to come in and perform. (They said) We will host our weddings outside so they can come and perform," the singer reportedly told YouTuber Adeel Asif.

India banned Pakistani artists from working in the country following the Uri terror attack in the year 2016.

Meanwhile, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is receiving a lot of hate on social media after his video thrashing a student went viral. He found himself at the centre of a controversy after a clip of him allegedly hitting a person went viral on social media on Saturday. He was allegedly drunk when he hit the boy with a slipper, as seen in the viral video.

Later, the singer shared a video with the person who he hit and his father and he is heard saying, "Whatever you have seen in these videos is about an internal matter between an ustaad (master) and a shagird (protege). When a protege does a good job, we shower a lot of them and when they make a mistake, we punish them as well... I had apologised to him at the same time."

In anther video, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said the person who shot the video was trying to tarnish his image.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is one of the most popular and highest paid singers in Pakistan. He is best known for Bollywood songs like Mere Rashke Qamar, Zaroori Khan, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, O Re Piya, Bol Na Halke Halke, Tum Jo Aaye, Teri Ore, and many others.

