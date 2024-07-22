Rahat Fateh Ali Khan NOT Arrested In Dubai, Singer Breaks Silence: 'Aisa Kuch Nahi Jo Dushman Soch Rahe' (VIDEO)

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was reportedly arrested in Dubai by police over a defamation case filed by his ex-manager, Salman Ahmed. However, now, the singer took to his social media handle and shared a video slamming the 'false' rumours of his arrest.

He said in Hindi, "I have come here to Dubai to record my songs. And our songs are going very well here. Everything is fine. I would like to request that do not listen to the bad rumours. There is nothing like what the enemies are thinking. There is nothing like that. Inshallah, I will soon come back to my country. I will come to all of you. You will feel it with a super hit song."

Check out the video:

Further, he added, "I request all my fans all over the world that do not listen to the bad rumours. Do not waste your time. Do not waste your time. Keep your artist with you. If you want to keep your artist with you, your artist is standing with you. You are my power. My audience and my fans are my power. After Allah, my fans are my power. I love them. Thank you very much. Allah Hafiz."

Sharing the video, Rahat wrote, "News circulating regarding the arrest case of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK."

According to Geo News, Rahat was taken to the Bur Dubai Police Station. He had arrived early Monday in Dubai from Lahore for a musical collaboration but was taken into police custody at the immigration centre.