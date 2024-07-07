Raghav Meattle Talks About His Latest Album That Explores Heartfelt Hindi Melodies

In his Bandra living room, singer Raghav Meattle plays some songs on his laptop. After a few tracks recorded by first.wav, the music company he’s founded, he switches to a song from his new album. The lyrics are “Chandni raatein teri aankhon mein, Doobta hoon teri yaad mein, Meri manzil hai laapata, Tere bina”.

Titled Tere Bina, the song has also been released as a video. Written by Jeremy Samson and Pradeep Mathews. it is from Meattle’s new album Intezaar Tera, released on first.wav. Some of the other songs – Ghulaam, Bekarar, Tu Saath Hai, Yeh Sama – have been released as singles earlier. He says, “I’ve been working on this album since May or June last year, after my fiancé Oona shifted to the US for a couple of years. So basically the songs are about a long-distance relationship. The state of mind I was in, it was natural to do Hindi songs.”

Meattle’s earlier album, Songs from A Matchbox, was crowd-funded. It has eight songs written by him. Intezaar Tera has nine songs spread over 25 minutes. He has collaborated, with indie artistes Shor, Ashish Zachariah and Mister Miyagi on some tracks. He says, “This album is far more collaborative, as I have worked with different songwriters and producers.” To promote the album, the singer is embarking on a multi-city tour of India. After flagging off in New Delhi on June 1, he will play at Antisocial, Mumbai, on June 27, and High Spirits, Pune, on June 28. Bengaluru has been slotted for June 30.

Surely, Meattle has come a long way since indie fans noticed him on the TV show The Stage, where he was a semi-finalist. Growing up in Delhi, he was hooked on to heavy metal, and continues to like Metallica and Alter Bridge. At St. Stephen’s College, he got serious about writing songs. “I believe that a songwriter shouldn’t be one-dimensional. I thus try to write about different subjects. I also practiced acoustic guitar and learnt how to create new material,” he says.

After job stints in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Meattle decided to shift to Mumbai and concentrate full-time on music, Soon, he began travelling to different cities and began playing his songs in people’s living rooms. He recalls, “They would be intimate settings, often without mics and speakers. I would describe how I wrote those songs, and people would listen with interest both to my narration and to the songs.” Simultaneously, he worked on bringing some humour into his live act. He says, “Audiences always love something to lighten their mood. A joke or funny remark between songs is always welcome.”

The idea for Songs From A Matchbox evolved from the fact that he played in people’s living rooms. “The matchbox is a metaphor for a small room, so that’s what these songs are like,” he says. The Numbers Bar talk, Two Left Feet, Stood Up & Fried, Better Than It All became fan favourites.

The most popular song was City Life, released as a single in 2020. It is a tribute to Mumbai and the way people continue to work despite the dust and grime. Audiences related to lines like, “While we all chase the love, we all chase the cars, we all chase the good life with broken hearts, I can sing to the clouds, sing to the rain, it won’t mean a thing in these packed trains.”

While Meattle released many English tunes, he collaborated with other indie artistes on Hindi songs before beginning the album. Parchayi was a tie-up with Khwaab, and Zindagi featured Shor. He also released English songs like Unicorn And The Sheep and Cold, Cold Night, which attracted fans. With the album out, he also appeared on the song Shor Hai, with Ashish Zachariah and Aditi Raj.

Besides his singing career, Meattle has worked with the indie music platform Big Bang Music. He quit that last year, and founded first.wav, a music company run by artistes. He says, “We empower artistes through creative partnerships. We love listening to new music and supporting new artistes.”

Saying that, Meattle gets back to his laptop. One of the songs he showcases is Piya by Divyam Sodhi, a singer from Karnal, Haryana, and producer Khwaab. It’s got a wonderful lilt, and simple words about companionship. It goes well with Meattle’s larger idea of producing ‘vocals first’ music, with great attention paid to lyrics and melodies.