Radhika Apte dazzles in 'Shades Of Pink' on latest magazine cover

Indie Actress Radhika Apte has always nailed the look with all the sartorial choices she brings to her fans!. Recently, Radhika was seen in the photo shoot with one of the leading magazines where she looked absolutely ethereal in every pick and look of hers!

Popularly hailed as the ‘Indie Star’ all across, Radhika was seen on the cover of the leading magazine where she embedded herself into all the shades of pink. With now the inside pictures out, we are totally swooned over by the beauty. Starting from the hues of magenta to baby pink, she looks absolutely like a vision as she owns the bridal swag. We actually can't take over eyes off her! Wearing a brown corset sheer gown with embroidery on a netted sheer gown, Radhika nails the look- looking stunning.

She dazzles in her second look wearing the baby pink gown with the flair of a netted pick. Also, we can't miss the embroidery on the dress with light makeup and the statement oxblood lipstick.