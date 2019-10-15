Radhika Apte dazzles in 'Shades Of Pink' on latest magazine cover

Indie Actress Radhika Apte has always nailed the look with all the sartorial choices she brings to her fans!. Recently, Radhika was seen in the photo shoot with one of the leading magazines where she looked absolutely ethereal in every pick and look of hers!
Popularly hailed as the ‘Indie Star’ all across, Radhika was seen on the cover of the leading magazine where she embedded herself into all the shades of pink. With now the inside pictures out, we are totally swooned over by the beauty. Starting from the hues of magenta to baby pink, she looks absolutely like a vision as she owns the bridal swag. We actually can't take over eyes off her! Wearing a brown corset sheer gown with embroidery on a netted sheer gown, Radhika nails the look- looking stunning.
She dazzles in her second look wearing the baby pink gown with the flair of a netted pick. Also, we can't miss the embroidery on the dress with light makeup and the statement oxblood lipstick.
Looking at her third look, the actress is looking fabulous in an off-shoulder, embellished, pink lehenga which is also of a netted texture. Accompanied with nude makeup and her perfect smile, Radhika totally just completes the look with her utmost grace.
Her last look gives us a perfect bridal swag by wearing a magenta pink gown. Carrying the bridal ensemble with nude lips, she has stunned everybody. Well, we can't stop adoring her and are excited to her in more new looks.
Moreover, on the work front- the actress has carved a niche for herself and is able to blend into any character she plays on the big screen and the digital platform. By giving two superhits back to back with 'Andhadhun' and 'Padman' Radhika Apte is knocking towards the international doors, the actress is all set for her debut on the international platform with two movies, 'Liberate' where she will be playing the role of A Spy and on the Apple TV series 'Shantaram'.
Furthermore, she will be seen alongside Nawazzuddin Siddiqui in her next movie 'Raat Akeli Hai'.The actress has finished with her first schedule shoot in Lucknow. The pair were last seen for a web series
