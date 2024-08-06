Raazi Actor Ashwath Bhatt ATTACKED In Istanbul: 'They Hit Me With Chain, Tried To Snatch My Bag'

Actor Ashwath Bhatt, who is known for working in films like Raazi and Mission Majnu, opened up on his harrowing experience during his recent trip to Istanbul. He shared that he was attacked by a group of robbers while on his way to a popular tourist spot in Istanbul and said that they also assaulted him.

In his interview with Times of India, Bhatt shared that he was on a short vacation in Istanbul and his friends had already warned him of pickpockets in the country. He said that the incident took place when he was walking towards the Galata Tower and a group of men ganged up on him.

Ashwath Bhatt attacked with chain

"A man approached me and he had a chain in his hand. Before I could fully comprehend what was happening, he hit me on the back with it. It was likely a gang working in tandem, trying to snatch my bag," he shared.

He added that the attackers were caught off-guard when he fought back, and a cab driver too came to his rescue, post which the robbers fled the scene.

'Nothing like this has ever happened before'

While Bhatt reported the incident to the local police, he said that people generally don't inform such cases to the cops due to which crime is on a rise at tourist spots. "I’ve been to the Middle East, Egypt, and so many parts of Europe, and nothing like this has ever happened to me," he rued.

Bhatt shared that while he has informed the local police of the incident, an official complaint is yet to be registered.

Who is Ashwath Bhatt?

Ashwath Bhatt is a senior actor and writer who has been a part of several hit films including Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnum, Sita Ramam, Phantom, Haider, and others.

Born in Srinagar in a Kashmiri Pandit family, Bhatt received a scholarship from the National School of Drama (NSD) in 2001 and graduated from London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in 2003.