Raashii Khanna to make her OTT debut in 'Rudra' alongside Ajay Devgn

Raashii Khanna is all set to make her OTT debut with 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', co-starring Ajay Devgn, the trailer for the same launched today, offering insights into the crime thriller show.

Donning coloured short hair, Raashii Khanna makes an impact with her intriguing character. Coming in like a breath of fresh air in the seemingly dark and daunting world of Rudra, Raashii Khanna creates excitement for her character.

Creating an uproar across quarters, Raashii Khanna has been marking her presence all over with a streak of projects lined up. While the actress has begun shooting for her Bollywood debut 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna is currently shooting for her South venture with Naga Chaitanya in Moscow.

The actress forays into the digital space with Applause Entertainment's Rudra, making an explosive entry on OTT.

Apart from 'Rudra', Raashii Khanna is also gearing up for Raj and DK's next with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 06:22 PM IST