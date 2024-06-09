R Madhavan Congratulates PM Modi As He Takes Oath Third Time: 'You Will Compassionately Lead Us'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historical hatrick as the prime minister of India has been a topic of discussion for the past few days now. Today, as he takes the oath as the prime minister for the third time in a row, popular faces from the world of entertainment and other fields have graced the ceremony in Delhi.

R Madhavan, who has expressed his respect towards the Prime Minister on several occasions earlier too took to his social media handles again today to congratulate him and extended his best wishes. With his wish, the actor also expressed his belief in the Prime Minister stating that he believes the Prime Minister will compasisonately lead us to an era of stupendous growth, progress and prosperity.

Madhavan writes, ''Huge and Heartfelt Congratulations and Wishing our Honorable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi Ji -A Phenomenal and Exceptional 3rd term in the Highest office of this country . We know you will compassionately lead us to an Era of Stupendous Growth, Progress, Prosperity and make us a Glorious Nation that the world looks up to in awe, because of the Love and Kindness we exude, within the philosophies of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Praying for your good health and the Extraordinary future that awaits this Great Nation.''

The Oath taking ceremony today is attended by various popular faces from the world of entertainment which includes Shahrukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Vikrant Massey, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajnikanth and more.