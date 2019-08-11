Quentin’s last could be a horror film

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has a few plans for his next feature, which will be his 10th and final, and he teases that it could be a “horror”. Tarantino has been quite vocal about his retirement plans as he previously made it clear that his career would not stretch beyond 10 movies. He is currently promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is his ninth venture, following cult classics such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Inglorious Bastards. According to IndieWire, the filmmaker recently told an international press outlet that he is fascinated by horror genre and if he is able to crack a “terrific horror film story”, then that will be his last feature. “If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie. I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film,” he said. —PTI