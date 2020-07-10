'Quarantine led me to realise I prefer isolation,' says Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai: Bhumi Pednekar says she has loved being by herself and has focused on things that make her happy amid the pandemic. "One thing that I have learnt about myself is that I love isolation. I have loved being by myself. I saw a lot of people complaining that they are bored at home or that they cannot go out. I am an extrovert, I am a very social person but this quarantine has led me to realise that I do prefer my isolation over meeting people because I haven't really been in touch with people," Bhumi said.
"I have kind of been catching up on reading, not seen much television but started watching shows. I have spent a lot of time with my mom, and honestly there were days when I did nothing,” she added.
Bhumi says self-love is key to happiness and she has prioritised herself in this lockdown. "I have kind of prioritised what I feel is important in life. I have re-educated myself. But the biggest learning has been that I love being alone. And maybe I have kind of enjoyed this state because as actors you are constantly surrounded by people whether you are promoting or shooting a film."
She said that her immediate entourage is also a team of quite a few people. "You are constantly over the phone, you are constantly over social media," she added.
On work front, Bhumi will next be seen in horror thriller 'Durgavati'.
