Quarantine Diaries: Yoga is Alaya’s new favourite thing

Mumbai: Actress Alaya F is making most of the lockdown period. She has found a new favourite activity in yoga.

Sharing a video where she pratices yoga, she tweeted: "I've never done yoga in my life but it's become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I'm able to do what they're doing. watch it till the end!!

Song: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad."

Earlier, too, she had taken to social media to post a clip where she is seen striking an inversion yoga pose.

Meanwhile, the young actress is ensuring she stays creatively active through the ongoing lockdown phase. She has been reading, watching movies, undertaking online classes, cooking, and trying new ways to stay fit. All of which is helping her stay in touch with the artiste in her and allowing her to grow.